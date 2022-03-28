Punjab CM Usman Buzdar resigns, PTI nominates Pervez Elahi for coveted post

ISLAMABAD – Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has tendered his resignation as Leader of the Opposition submitted a no-confidence motion against him in the Punjab Assembly.

Minister of State for Information and PTI leader Farrukh Habib shared the development on Twitter saying Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated PML-Q's Chaudhry Pervez Elahi for the post.

He also added that PML-Q had decided to lend support to the Imran Khan-led government in the no-confidence resolution submitted by the joint opposition.

چوہدری پرویز الہی کی وزیراعظم عمران خان کیساتھ ملاقات۔

ملاقات میں تمام معاملات طے ہوگئے۔ق لیگ کا وزیراعظم پر اعتماد کا اظہاراورحمائیت کا اعلان۔وزیراعلی عثمان بزدار نے اپنا استعفی وزیر اعظم کو پیش کردیا

وزیراعظم عمران خان کا چوہدری پرویز الہی کو پنجاب کا وزیراعلی نامزد کرنےفیصلہ

The major development comes as PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervez Elahi met the Prime Minister at his Bani Gala residence.

Earlier in the day, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry mentioned a change in the most populous region saying it is obvious that the decision for a change in the provincial government has to be taken.

The move is said to be a big blow to the opposition as PML-N claimed reaching a political understanding with Chaudhrays ahead of the no-trust vote.

More to follow...