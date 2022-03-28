PML-Q’s Tariq Bashir Cheema resigns from cabinet

ISLAMABAD – Amid the drastic changes in the country’s politics, PML-Q leader and Federal Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema has stepped down from the post.

Reports in local media said Cheema decided to quit as he showed dissent against voting in support of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Cheema also announced issuing a detailed statement soon. The seasoned politician parted ways with the party as PTI nominated Chaudhry Pervez Elahi for the seat of Chief Minister Punjab.

The development comes after the premier managed to woo PML-Q leaders ahead of the no-trust motion.  

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar resigns, PTI nominates ... 06:16 PM | 28 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has tendered his resignation as Leader of the Opposition submitted ...

Earlier in the day, PTI minister Farrukh Habib said that matters between the ruling PTI and its key ally PML-Q have been settled saying the Chaudhry brothers expressed full confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The meeting took place minutes before the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif tabled the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

