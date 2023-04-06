Search

PakistanTop News

NA adopts resolution opposing #SCverdict on #Punjabelections

Web Desk 07:12 PM | 6 Apr, 2023
NA adopts resolution opposing #SCverdict on #Punjabelections
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution opposing the Supreme Court's ruling in the Punjab elections delay case.

The ECP's decision to push back the elections in the province from April 30 to October 8 was overturned by the top court on April 4, declaring the action to be "unconstitutional, without lawful authority or jurisdiction, invalid, [and] of no legal consequence."

Addressing the meeting of the PDM alliance, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said a mockery of the Constitution and law is being made as he raised questions over the ruling that further aggravated the existing legal and political crises.

Sharif said that such action with the Constitution had never been witnessed before. He also directed all lawmakers to ensure their attendance during the NA session.

ECP issues new schedule for Punjab elections

The National Assembly echoed that sentiment today when it voted a resolution rejecting the Supreme Court's decision from April 4 and encouraged the prime minister to disregard it.

Legislator Khalid Magsi of the Balochistan Awami Party proposed the motion, which was then read out on the chamber's floor.

Magsi read out the resolution, saying, "This house rejects the minority judgement of the three-member bench and binds the prime minister and the cabinet not to follow the illegal and unlawful decision."

It stated that the house believes the only way to solve every issue is to hold general elections simultaneously across the nation. It was underlined that this followed the legal and constitutionally mandated process for maintaining political and economic stability.

Shortly after the resolution was adopted, the prime minister departed the meeting after only a brief appearance.

What will happen if Sharif-led government defies Supreme Court’s orders on Punjab elections?

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Govt set to table resolution in parliament against SC verdict in elections delay case

10:06 AM | 6 Apr, 2023

UN adopts Pakistan-sponsored resolution against Israeli occupations

10:07 PM | 5 Apr, 2023

Landmark resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate 23 March as Pakistan Day

11:29 AM | 23 Mar, 2023

UN adopts Pakistan’s resolution on right to self-determination

11:06 AM | 18 Nov, 2022

Punjab Assembly to adopt resolution today against Imran Khan's disqualification

11:05 AM | 22 Oct, 2022

UNGA adopts resolution urging world to scale up aid for flood-hit Pakistan

10:29 AM | 8 Oct, 2022

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan ‘formally’ seeks US help in securing IMF deal

07:58 PM | 6 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 6th April 2023

09:04 AM | 6 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 6, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 6, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.4 292.15
Euro EUR 314.5 317.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 362.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.5 79.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.2 78
Australian Dollar AUD 193 195
Bahrain Dinar BHD 764.95 772.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 212.5 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.8 42.2
Danish Krone DKK 42.29 42.68
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.64 36.99
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.3 2.35
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 938.25 947.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.26 65.86
New Zealand Dollar NZD 181.31 183.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.9 28.2
Omani Riyal OMR 746.99 754.98
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.87 78.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 27.96 28.26
Swiss Franc CHF 317.09 319.59
Thai Bhat THB 8.44 8.59

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 06 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,800 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,020.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Karachi PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Islamabad PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Peshawar PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Quetta PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Sialkot PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Attock PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Gujranwala PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Jehlum PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Multan PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Bahawalpur PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Gujrat PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Nawabshah PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Chakwal PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Hyderabad PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Nowshehra PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Sargodha PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Faisalabad PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Mirpur PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: