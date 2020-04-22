UN warns risk of 'biblical' famines across the world due to COVID-19

NEW YORK - The United Nations (UN) has warned the world is at risk of widespread famines of biblical proportions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing the UN Security Council during a video conference, Head of the World Food Programme David Beasley expressed fear that more than 30 million people could die in a matter of months if the UN does not secure more funding and food.

The fourth annual Global Report on Food Crises said that suffering from hunger could surge from 135 million to more than 250 million.