Pakistan has a new human rights minister

ISLAMABAD – Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada has taken charge of his responsibilities as Federal Minister for Human Rights as PM Shehbaz Sharif allocated the portfolios to four federal ministers and one minister of state.

Report of state broadcaster said Pirzada, 73, was welcomed by Secretary Human Rights and other senior officers in the country’s federal capital.

Federal Secretary Ministry of Human Rights Inamullah Khan briefed Pirzada about the working of the Ministry.

The seasoned politician remained in different posts in his 37-year-old political career. He was first elected as Punjab MPA in 1985. The former PPP leader was then elected to the National Assembly where he served until 1997.

In the year 2011, Pirzada was made Federal Minister for Minorities and later he served as Federal Minister for Health.

Under the PML-N regime, he was named as Federal Minister for Inter-provincial Coordination and later served as federal minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination.

Meanwhile, four federal ministers were added to Sharif-led federal cabinet. Khurram Dastagir Khan has been given the power portfolio, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has been made the minister for economic affairs, while Murtaza Javed Abbasi has been awarded the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.