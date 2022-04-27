Asim Ahmad replaces Ashfaq Ahmed Khan as FBR Chairman

ISLAMABAD – Shehbaz Sharif-led federal government has named Asim Ahmed as chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The new chairperson of the apex tax collection authority is a Grade 21 officer employed at the FBR’s Inland Revenue Service (IRS) and also served as the Chairman of the FBR from 9 April to 24 August 2021. It is the second time that the senior bureaucrat has been appointed to the coveted post.

A notification issued by the Establishment Division cited “With the approval of the federal government, Mr Asim Ahmad, a BS-21 officer of Inland Revenue Service (IRS), is appointed as chairman, Federal Board of Revenue under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1970, with immediate effect and until further orders.”

Asim, after taking charge as chief of the federal law enforcement agency for the second time, will be facing the task to prepare an upcoming budget with an aim to collect around Rs7 trillion in taxes and clean the department from tainted taxmen.

Earlier, FBR’s tax collection was appraised as the imports were rising but now with the compression of imports, the tax collection authority has to find ways to complete desired tax collection target.