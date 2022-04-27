Sarah Khan and daughter Alyana's adorable video goes viral
06:00 PM | 27 Apr, 2022
Source: Sarah Khan (Instagram)
Popular actress Sarah Khan and her adorable daughter Alyana Falak were spotted serving major mother-daughter goals in the recent viral video.

The Sabaat star was rained with kisses and hugs by her cutest bundle of joy aka her babygirl and needless to say, the video is melting hearts online.

The aforementioned video shows the Raqs e Bismil actress enjoying parenting with her cute daughter as the two spend quality time together.

The videos won the hearts of her fans as they couldn’t help but pour their love for the mother-daughter duo.

Sarah and Falak tied the knot in July 2020 and announced they are expecting their first baby in June this year.

On the work front, Sarah Khan has been lauded for her performance in the drama serial Hum Tum. The drama serial has been written by Saima Akram Chaudhry and is directed by Danish Nawaz. 

