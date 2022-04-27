Bilawal Bhutto takes oath as Pakistan's youngest foreign minister
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari took oath as Pakistan’s foreign minister.
President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath of office to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at a ceremony held at President’s House, where Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also present.
Bhutto scion, 33, has also clinched the title of youngest foreign minister in the history of Pakistan and this is the first time he will be serving as a federal cabinet member.
لائیو: چیئرمین پاکستان پیپلز پارٹی بلاول بھٹو زرداری، پاکستان کے بطور وزیر خارجہ کا حلف اٹھا رہے ہیں۔ https://t.co/wBPHKDF3f4— PPP (@MediaCellPPP) April 27, 2022
Earlier Hina Rabba Khar, was youngest person to hold the office. Previously, PPP leader and Bilawal’s grandfather Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had become the foreign minister at age of 35.
Today’s event was also attended by Bilawal’s sister Aseefa Bhutto and maternal aunt Sanam Bhutto while members of newly formed cabinet including Rana Sanaullah, Naveed Qamar, Khurshid Shah, Sherry Rehman, and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, also attended the ceremony.
After taking oath as foreign minister, young Bhutto called on President Arif Alvi at the presidency where both sides discussed matters of mutual interest.
PPP chairman earlier revealed rationale behind joining Sharif’s cabinet. He mentioned that one-sided decision making was not possible and it was up to all the political parties to find solutions to the problems jointly.
Bilawal Bhutto, Nawaz Sharif vow to complete ... 06:56 PM | 23 Apr, 2022
LONDON – Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal ...
Bilawal, the heir to one of country’s most famous political dynasties, took the oath around a week after he held a meeting with PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif in British capital. The two and vowed to work together on issues pertaining to politics and national interest.
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Asim Ahmad replaces Ashfaq Ahmed Khan as FBR Chairman06:12 PM | 27 Apr, 2022
-
- Bilawal Bhutto takes oath as Pakistan's youngest foreign minister05:49 PM | 27 Apr, 2022
- Vibrant, fun and catchy: TikTok's Ramadan campaign is on a mission to ...05:23 PM | 27 Apr, 2022
-
-
- Watch – TikToker Jannat Mirza saves Shazia Manzoor from falling04:10 PM | 27 Apr, 2022
- Dananeer Mobeen reacts to Akshay Kumar’s take on #PawriHoraiHai03:40 PM | 27 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022