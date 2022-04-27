Bilawal Bhutto takes oath as Pakistan's youngest foreign minister
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari took oath as Pakistan’s foreign minister.

President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath of office to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at a ceremony held at President’s House, where Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also present.

Bhutto scion, 33, has also clinched the title of youngest foreign minister in the history of Pakistan and this is the first time he will be serving as a federal cabinet member.

Earlier Hina Rabba Khar, was youngest person to hold the office. Previously, PPP leader and Bilawal’s grandfather Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had become the foreign minister at age of 35.

Today’s event was also attended by Bilawal’s sister Aseefa Bhutto and maternal aunt Sanam Bhutto while members of newly formed cabinet including Rana Sanaullah, Naveed Qamar, Khurshid Shah, Sherry Rehman, and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, also attended the ceremony.

After taking oath as foreign minister, young Bhutto called on President Arif Alvi at the presidency where both sides discussed matters of mutual interest.

PPP chairman earlier revealed rationale behind joining Sharif’s cabinet. He mentioned that one-sided decision making was not possible and it was up to all the political parties to find solutions to the problems jointly.

Bilawal, the heir to one of country’s most famous political dynasties, took the oath around a week after he held a meeting with PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif in British capital. The two and vowed to work together on issues pertaining to politics and national interest.

