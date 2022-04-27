Former chief justice Saqib Nisar meets ex-PM Imran Khan in Lahore: reports
Web Desk
06:32 PM | 27 Apr, 2022
Former chief justice Saqib Nisar meets ex-PM Imran Khan in Lahore: reports
Source: @GovtofPakistan_Twitter
Share

LAHORE – Former Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar Saqib Nisar on Wednesday reportedly arrived at No 2 Zaman Park to meet former prime minister Imran Khan.

Reports in local media suggest that the former top judge arrived at the PTI chief’s residence for consultation on several legal matters.

The development comes as CJ Lahore High Court Justice Ameer Bhatti has directed Punjab Governor Omar Sarfaraz Cheema to ensure the completion of the process of administering the oath to Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz, before April 28.

The PML-N earlier moved the court as Governor Cheema refused to administer the oath to the PML-N leader. Cheema even asked President Alvi to declare the election of the Punjab CM as void, citing constitutional violations.

The PTI Chairman and former top Pakistani judge earlier made headlines after an alleged audio clip emerged in which the latter purportedly passed instructions to put deposed PM Sharif and his daughter in jail to a judge.

Ex-CJP Saqib Nisar terms leaked audio clip ... 09:51 AM | 22 Nov, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar has denied the authenticity of an alleged audio clip ...

Meanwhile, both sides have not issued any official statement regarding the recent meeting held at Khan’s residence in the provincial capital.

More From This Category
Asim Ahmad replaces Ashfaq Ahmed Khan as FBR ...
06:12 PM | 27 Apr, 2022
Bilawal Bhutto takes oath as Pakistan's youngest ...
05:49 PM | 27 Apr, 2022
Maryam Nawaz withdraws plea seeking return of ...
02:30 PM | 27 Apr, 2022
New Pakistan Army chief to be appointed in ...
01:09 PM | 27 Apr, 2022
Pakistan hikes electricity price by Rs2.86 per ...
12:32 PM | 27 Apr, 2022
LHC orders Punjab governor to complete Hamza ...
10:27 AM | 27 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hareem Shah's new bold video draws backlash
04:45 PM | 27 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr