Ex-CJP Saqib Nisar terms leaked audio clip ‘fabricated’, says he has 'no grudge on ousted PM'

ISLAMABAD – Former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar has denied the authenticity of an alleged audio clip attributed to him in which he can be heard directing to sentence former PM Nawaz Sharif and his daughter.

Nisar, who becomes the latest victim of the leaked clip, reacted to the story of a Pakistani journalist who claimed that the former top judge passed instructions to sentence PML-N leader and his daughter on the orders of institutions.

A journalist of a Pakistani news outlet claimed that the former CJP directed other judges to send the deposed premier and his daughter to jail as “institutions wanted to bring PTI leader Imran Khan into power”.

#FactFocus Exclusive :

Saqib Nisar, the Chief Justice of Pakistan, ordered to sentence Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz as "institutions" wanted to bring Imran Khan to power.

Fact Focus Youtube Video Linkhttps://t.co/AQZW3s5R3Z pic.twitter.com/oPFdTGt8S1 — #FactFocus (@FactFocusFF) November 21, 2021

Meanwhile, Nisar, who was earlier accused of judicial interference by former GB judge Rana Shamim said “I have listened to this audio attributed to me, and this is fake”.

In the dubious leaked clip, Nisar can be heard saying: “Let me be a little blunt about it; unfortunately, here it is the ‘institutions’ which dictate judgments. In this case, we will have to penalise Mian Nawaz Sharif.”

“And they say we shall bring Khan Sahib regardless of the merit, we will have to do it, and even to his daughter”, it further added.

The other person, who is not identified till the filing of this report, said, “But, in my view, his daughter doesn’t merit a sentence.”

Former CJP then responded “You are absolutely correct. I did talk to my friends that something should be done about this but they opposed. There will be no independence of the judiciary, so let it be”

The story that garnered international attention also published the former Nisar’s response in which he firmly denied any kind of judicial interference.

Justice (r) Nisar was quoted saying “Why would I do that? I have no grudge against Mian Nawaz Sharif”.

Meanwhile, incumbent leaders and opposition reacted to the development. Daughter of Nawaz Sharif also took to Twitter to respond in wake of recent controversy. “Allah is the greatest”, she wrote.

اللّہ اکبر 🙏🏼 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) November 21, 2021

PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb also took to microblogging platform saying a US-based firm has certified the authenticity of the controversial leaked audio conversation.

آواز کے حقیقی اور درست ہونے کا سائنسی اور جدید تجزیہ کرنے والی امریکی کمپنی کا تصدیق نامہ پیش خدمت ہے کہ یہ ثاقب نثار ہی کی آواز ہے۔ اعمال نامہ حاضر ہے جناب۔عذر گناہ بدتر از گناہ۔ pic.twitter.com/jAenfFBGB4 — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) November 21, 2021

On the other hand, SAPM Shahbaz Gill also responded as he mentioned that journalist Ahmed Noorani had earlier apologised for publishing ‘fake news’ for Nawaz Sharif.

جیو گروپ کے جرنلسٹوں نے پانامہ کی رپورٹ فخر یہ پیش کی اور اب یہ فرمانا چاہ رہے ہیں کہ اُنہیں پانامہ کی سٹوری کرنے کے لیے اداروں نے حکم دیا تھا جس کے نتیجے میں میاں صاحب نااہل ہوئے



پہلے بھی نورانی صاحب اسی کیس میں نواز شریف کی بے گناہی کے بارے جھوٹی خبر دے کر معافی مانگ چکے ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/aMG3KbVu9a — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) November 21, 2021

The alleged audio call surfaced a few days after ex-judge of the Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim in an affidavit accused Saqib Nisar of keeping former PM and his daughter in prison till the polls.

PM Imran says PML-N digging its own grave by ... 08:51 PM | 15 Nov, 2021 The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is digging its own grave by getting involved in a case where former chief ...

Nisar also responded to the serious allegations leveled by Shamim saying ‘the accusations against him were contrary to fact’.