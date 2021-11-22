PAF Pilot Officer receives prestigious medal from Royal Air Force Academy
Web Desk
11:26 AM | 22 Nov, 2021
PAF Pilot Officer receives prestigious medal from Royal Air Force Academy
Share

LONDON – Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Pilot Officer Obaidullah has been given the prestigious Cranwell Medal at Royal Airforce College, London.

Social media users are felicitating the Pakistan Air Force pilot office for his outstanding achievement at the Royal Air Force College which provides training to all air force personnel.

Obaidullah, who hailed from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was enrolled in the program for rigorous academic and military training. For his best performance during training at Pakistan Air Force Academy, he was selected to undergo training at RAF College, London.

PAF jets make appearance at virtual Royal ... 11:17 PM | 17 Jul, 2021

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jets on Saturday stole the show with their impressive appearance in the virtual Royal ...

The recent achievement of the PAF officer is a proud moment not only for the Pakistan Air Force but for the whole nation as it shows that our educational and training institutions impart excellence.

More From This Category
Pakistan, IMF finally reach staff-level agreement ...
10:28 AM | 22 Nov, 2021
Ex-CJP Saqib Nisar terms leaked audio clip ...
09:51 AM | 22 Nov, 2021
Pakistan reports lowest daily COVID death count ...
09:28 AM | 22 Nov, 2021
Junaid Safdar’s valima ceremony to be held in ...
09:12 PM | 21 Nov, 2021
Nadra starts registering orphan children
07:10 PM | 21 Nov, 2021
PM Imran vows to take action against land mafias 
06:40 PM | 21 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Junaid Safdar’s valima ceremony to be held in Lahore
09:12 PM | 21 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr