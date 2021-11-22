PAF Pilot Officer receives prestigious medal from Royal Air Force Academy

LONDON – Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Pilot Officer Obaidullah has been given the prestigious Cranwell Medal at Royal Airforce College, London.

Social media users are felicitating the Pakistan Air Force pilot office for his outstanding achievement at the Royal Air Force College which provides training to all air force personnel.

Obaidullah, who hailed from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was enrolled in the program for rigorous academic and military training. For his best performance during training at Pakistan Air Force Academy, he was selected to undergo training at RAF College, London.

The recent achievement of the PAF officer is a proud moment not only for the Pakistan Air Force but for the whole nation as it shows that our educational and training institutions impart excellence.