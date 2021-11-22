CPPA asks NEPRA to increase power tariff by Rs4.75 per unit

ISLAMABAD – Power consumers are likely to face an additional burden amid skyrocketing inflation as the Central Power Purchasing Agency has asked the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to approve a hike of Rs4.75 per unit in basic power tariff.

Reports in local media said the market operator has sought a staggering Rs4.75 per unit hike in the power tariff in an application to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

The recent application has been submitted to NEPRA for adjustment of the power tariff with the fuel price in October.

In a petition submitted to NEPRA on behalf of power distribution companies, CPPA said the reference fuel charges from the consumers were Rs 5.1733 per unit that for the month of October the while the actual fuel cost was Rs 9.9261 per unit.

Therefore, it urged to allow the increase of Rs 4.75 per unit to the consumers. It further added that with a decrease in hydel, wind, bagasse, and solar generation, expensive fuel was used that raised the generation cost to almost Rs 10 per unit.

Meanwhile, NEPRA has set November 30 as the date of hearing on the CPPA’s plea.

In November, the power regulatory notified an Rs1.68 hike in power unit price that will now cost at an estimated Rs15.36 across the country. A notification issued by NEPRA cited the federal government’s directives behind the move.