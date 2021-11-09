Nepra increases power tariff by Rs2.52 per unit
Web Desk
02:50 PM | 9 Nov, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday increased the electricity tariff by Rs2.52 per unit on account of the fuel cost adjustment for September 2021.

According to a notification issued here, the Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee (CPPA-G) had requested a positive FCA of Rs2.65 per unit.

The FCA for September 2021 will be charged with the bill of November 2021, which will be paid by all consumer categories of distribution companies, except for the lifeline consumers of all the XWDISCOs.

Per the notification, the said adjustment shall be shown separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the month of September 2021 by the XWDISCOs.

“XWDISCOs shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of September 2021 in the billing month of November 2021,” it read.

The prices were last raised in October this year when NEPRA notified an Rs1.95 per unit rise in the power tariff over CPPA's request of an increase of Rs2.7, on account of FCA for August 2021.

