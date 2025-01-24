Gold hits new peak, prices reach highest ever recorded

Gold prices have risen significantly both globally and locally, hitting record-high levels. On the international bullion market, the price of gold increased by $29 per ounce, reaching a new high of $2772 per ounce.

Locally, gold prices in the market have also surged to historic levels. On Friday, for the first time since October 30, 2024, the price of 24-carat gold per tola rose by 2900 rupees, reaching 289600 rupees. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold also saw a significant increase of 2486 rupees, reaching 248285 rupees.

In addition, silver prices have followed suit, with the price per tola increasing by 31 rupees to 3432 rupees, while the price per 10 grams rose by 27 rupees to 2942 rupees.