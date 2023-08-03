Honda CD 70 installment plans with Zero Markup

Honda CD 70, one of the most selling units of the country’s oldest auto assembler, was launched in the year 1984 in Pakistan and is ruling the streets.

Honda 70 has undergone several facelifts and the bike dominates the market with strong resale value in Pakistan.

As auto companies raised the motorbike prices for several times due to shortage of parts and currency devaluation, bike sales were down 15 percent in June this year.

People are now looking for easy leasing options for bikes and Atlas Honda Limited (AHL) announced a zero markup installment plan for Honda CD 70.

The offer is however available for credit card holders of MCB, and it offers no markup for upto six months.

Honda CD 70 Price in Pakistan

As of August 2023, the Honda CD 70 latest price in Pakistan stands at Rs154,900.

Honda CD 70 Installment Plans

The above-mentioned prices are excluding processing fee and other charges