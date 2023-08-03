Honda CD 70 installment plans with Zero Markup

Honda CD 70, one of the most selling units of the country’s oldest auto assembler, was launched in the year 1984 in Pakistan and is ruling the streets.
Honda 70 has undergone several facelifts and the bike dominates the market with strong resale value in Pakistan.
As auto companies raised the motorbike prices for several times due to shortage of parts and currency devaluation, bike sales were down 15 percent in June this year.
People are now looking for easy leasing options for bikes and Atlas Honda Limited (AHL) announced a zero markup installment plan for Honda CD 70.
The offer is however available for credit card holders of MCB, and it offers no markup for upto six months.
As of August 2023, the Honda CD 70 latest price in Pakistan stands at Rs154,900.
KARACHI – After facing back-to-back blows, Pakistani rupee witnessed a comeback against the US dollar, registering an upward trend in the inter-bank market on Thursday.
During the early hours of trading, the local currency moved up by Rs1.28 in the interbank market, and the dollar was quoted at Rs288.10.
Earlier this week, the rupee registered three losses against the greenback as the currency plummeted. On Wednesday, PKR was settled at 289.38, with a loss of Rs1.84.
Market experts linked the recent changes with the rise in US dollar value to demand-supply pressure while relaxation in import restrictions further pushed the dollar.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
