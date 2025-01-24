Pti Refuses To Attend Negotiation Committees Meeting Called By Na Speaker Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD – National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has called a meeting of the negotiation committees on January 28, 2025, but Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has outright refused to attend.

The meeting, chaired by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, will be held in-camera at 11:45am in committee room five of the Parliament House.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar stated that PTI will no longer participate in any meetings, emphasizing that despite a long list of grievances, the party founder still favored negotiations.

He added that while PTI provided written demands at the government’s request, they would reconsider their stance if the government announces a commission.

Opposition Leader Omar Ayub said, “We gave them an opportunity, but they did nothing. Let them drink their own tea; we won’t join them.”

Earlier, speaking to journalists before the joint parliamentary session, Barrister Gohar reiterated that the government must announce a commission to reconsider the resumption of talks. “What is stopping them now?” he asked.

He further stated that PTI founder Imran Khan has put negotiations on hold, and the government should at least declare that a commission is being formed.

It is noteworthy that this will be the fourth meeting of the negotiation committees. However, a day earlier, PTI founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the termination of ongoing negotiations with the government.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, Barrister Gohar shared that he and other lawyers had met with Imran Khan, who had previously given the government seven days to act. Khan warned that if the government fails to announce the formation of a commission today, the negotiations would be deemed over.