Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

PTI refuses to attend negotiation committees meeting called by NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq

Pti Refuses To Attend Negotiation Committees Meeting Called By Na Speaker Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD – National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has called a meeting of the negotiation committees on January 28, 2025, but Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has outright refused to attend.

The meeting, chaired by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, will be held in-camera at 11:45am in committee room five of the Parliament House.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar stated that PTI will no longer participate in any meetings, emphasizing that despite a long list of grievances, the party founder still favored negotiations.

He added that while PTI provided written demands at the government’s request, they would reconsider their stance if the government announces a commission.

Opposition Leader Omar Ayub said, “We gave them an opportunity, but they did nothing. Let them drink their own tea; we won’t join them.”

Earlier, speaking to journalists before the joint parliamentary session, Barrister Gohar reiterated that the government must announce a commission to reconsider the resumption of talks. “What is stopping them now?” he asked.

He further stated that PTI founder Imran Khan has put negotiations on hold, and the government should at least declare that a commission is being formed.

It is noteworthy that this will be the fourth meeting of the negotiation committees. However, a day earlier, PTI founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the termination of ongoing negotiations with the government.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, Barrister Gohar shared that he and other lawyers had met with Imran Khan, who had previously given the government seven days to act. Khan warned that if the government fails to announce the formation of a commission today, the negotiations would be deemed over.

PTI ends negotiations with govt for not forming commissions

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 24 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search