PTI’s Junaid Akbar elected PAC chairman unopposed

ISLAMABAD – With the consensus of both the government and opposition, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Junaid Akbar Khan has been elected as the Chairman of the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

The PAC meeting, chaired by Special Secretary Muhammad Mushtaq, saw the ruling party’s Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Opposition Leader Omar Ayub, and Shibli Faraz propose Junaid Akbar’s name for the chairman position.

Senators Afnaan Ullah Khan and Qasim Noon from the Pakistan Muslim League (N) endorsed Junaid Akbar’s name, along with PTI’s Riaz Fatyana and all members from the ruling party. Consequently, Junaid Akbar Khan was elected as PAC chairman unopposed.

Expressing gratitude, Junaid Akbar Khan stated, “I am thankful to all the members. We had hoped that Sheikh Waqas Akram would be selected as chairman, but I will work diligently with my fellow members.”

He also thanked the government and his party, acknowledging this new responsibility as a learning opportunity.

Previously, the government and PTI had agreed on Junaid Akbar Khan’s name for the PAC Chairman position, replacing Sheikh Waqas Akram with Adil Bazai in PTI’s proposed panel of names.

Earlier, the Speaker of the National Assembly informed the opposition about the PAC Chairman election, directing members to remain in Islamabad for consultations before the final session to elect the PAC Chairman.