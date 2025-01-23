PTI ends negotiations with govt for not forming commissions

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has announced the end of negotiations with the government.

It was revealed by PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar while talking to media. He said the government had promised to form a judicial commission to investigate May 9 and November 26 incident within seven days, but as of now, no action has been taken in this regard.

It is the reason that the decision was made to end the negotiations, he said.

Gohar stated that he and other lawyers met with the PTI founder in Adiala jail where he clearly stated that since the commission has not been formed, the negotiations are being ended.

The PTI chairman expressed regret, stating that PTI had hoped the negotiations would continue and matters would move forward, but perhaps the political differences are too deep to overcome as government has taken no decision on formation of commission.

A day earlier, PTI leader and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub, also stated that if the government did not announce the formation of a judicial commission, negotiations will not proceed further.

On the other hand, a member of the government’s negotiation committee and Prime Minister’s advisor on political affairs, Rana Sanaullah, said that the government committee will present a written response to PTI’s demands within a day or two.