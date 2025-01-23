BISE Lahore announces jobs ahead of matric, inter exams 2025

LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has announced various temporary jobs ahead of the matric and intermediate annual examinations 2025.

The board is seeking applications for the post of secrecy officer and scanning officers for first and second annual examinations for matric and intermediate classes.

For the post of scanning officer, candidates with a degree of graduation can apply for the jobs. It said interested candidates are required to apply for it online by visiting the official website of the Lahore board by January 31, 2025.

It said preference will be given to those candidates who have experience in using computer.

For secrecy officer post, retired and serving employees of education department, semi-government and autonomous institutions can apply for it.

The interested can download the application form for the job from the BISE Lahore’s website. The deadline to submit the application has been set at March 8, 2025.

The matric examination will begin on March 4, 2025. The final paper for matric students will be held on March 25, 2025, for the Punjabi language subject.

The ninth class annual examination will commence a day later, on March 25, 2024, with the English subject. The last paper for the ninth class will be on April 18, 2024, also for the Punjabi subject.