Meta rolling out new option to add WhatsApp to Accounts Centre

KARACHI – Meta has announced rolling out a new option to add WhatsApp, the widely used messaging app, to Accounts Center over the next few months.

“Our approach for WhatsApp is simple: your account is separate from other apps and no one but you can change that,” the company said in a press release.

While adding your WhatsApp to Accounts Center is completely optional and off by default, it can help those who want features to work more seamlessly across apps.

It’ll be easier to reshare updates from your WhatsApp Status to Facebook or Instagram Stories and show your friends what’s happening in your life without having to post multiple times.

With this feature, it will also enable the users to log back in to your WhatsApp account with a single sign-on, so they can get back into your accounts faster and with fewer steps.

“Over time we’ll keep adding more features that work across our apps for people who want them, like the ability to manage your avatars, Meta AI stickers and your Imagine Me creations all in one place, it added”.