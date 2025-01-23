Gold price decrease by Rs750 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold lost its winning streak on Thursday after registering gains for three days in domestic market of Pakistan.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price decreased by Rs750 to settle at Rs283,700.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold plunged by Rs641, with new price settling at Rs245,799.

The precious commodity also witnessed losses in international market where per ounce rate decreased by $8 to reach $2,743.

Meanwhile, silver prices also dropped in Pakistan as per tola price fell by Rs30 to reach Rs3,401 while the price of 10-gram silver plunged by Rs26 to close at Rs2,915.

A day earlier, the price of per tola gold surged by Rs4,250 in local market where it has settled at Rs287,450 while the rate of 10-gram gold reached Rs246,440 after registering gains of Rs3,642.