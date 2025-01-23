Gold price decrease by Rs750 per tola in Pakistan

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

KARACHI – Gold lost its winning streak on Thursday after registering gains for three days in domestic market of Pakistan.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price decreased by Rs750 to settle at Rs283,700.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold plunged by Rs641, with new price settling at Rs245,799.

The precious commodity also witnessed losses in international market where per ounce rate decreased by $8 to reach $2,743.

Meanwhile, silver prices also dropped in Pakistan as per tola price fell by Rs30 to reach Rs3,401 while the price of 10-gram silver plunged by Rs26 to close at Rs2,915.

A day earlier, the price of per tola gold surged by Rs4,250 in local market where it has settled at Rs287,450 while the rate of 10-gram gold reached Rs246,440 after registering gains of Rs3,642.

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 23 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.7 281.4
Euro EUR 290.75 293.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345 348.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 74.8
Australian Dollar AUD 175.75 178
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.35 197.75
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.51 38.91
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.43 35.78
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen JPY 1.8 1.86
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 895.7 905.2
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.64 62.24
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.84 157.84
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.3 24.6
Omani Riyal OMR 722.9 731.4
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.84 76.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.5 208.5
Swedish Krona SEK 25.04 25.34
Swiss Franc CHF 304.41 307.16
Thai Baht THB 8.05 8.2
 

