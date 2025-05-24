Gold prices in Pakistan: Tola rate jumps by Rs 3,100

The price of gold in Pakistan has surged once again, making it even more costly for consumers to purchase jewelry or invest in the precious metal.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola has increased by Rs 3,100, bringing the new rate to Rs 354,100.

Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of gold has risen by Rs 2,658, now standing at Rs 303,583.

The international market has also seen a significant uptick, with the global price of gold climbing by $31 to reach $3,357 per ounce.

This rise in prices reflects both local and international market pressures and is expected to impact gold buyers across the country.