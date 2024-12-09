New rules bar passengers from bringing items over $1,200 from abroad

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to restrict passengers arriving in Pakistan under the baggage scheme from bringing commercial quantities of goods. Items valued over $1,200 will be classified as commercial trading.

According to details, the FBR has drafted amendments to the Baggage Rules 2006 and shared them with stakeholders for feedback. Suggestions and opinions can be submitted within seven days.

After the deadline, late submissions will not be considered. The proposed rules will be implemented through a gazette notification if no feedback is received within the stipulated time.

Under the baggage scheme, passengers arriving from abroad can only bring one mobile phone for personal use. The draft rules state that any additional mobile phones will be confiscated.

Furthermore, passengers bringing items worth more than $1,200 under the baggage scheme will not be able to clear them even upon payment of duties, taxes, and penalties.