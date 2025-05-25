Gold Rate Today (25 May 2025), Latest Gold Price in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD — Gold rates in Pakistan saw upward trend in global and local bullion markets. According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of 24-karat gold jumped by Rs3,100 per tola, reaching Rs354,100.

Today Gold Prices in Karachi, Lahore

City Gold Silver Karachi Rs354,100 Rs3,482 Lahore Rs354,100 Rs3,482 Islamabad Rs354,100 Rs3,482 Peshawar Rs354,100 Rs3,482 Quetta Rs354,100 Rs3,482 Sialkot Rs354,100 Rs3,482 Hyderabad Rs354,100 Rs3,482 Faisalabad Rs354,100 Rs3,482

Rate for 10 grams of 24-karat gold climbed by Rs2,658 to Rs303,583, up from Rs300,925. The price for 10 grams of 22-karat gold also witnessed an increase of Rs2,437, settling at Rs278,294 from the earlier Rs275,857.

Silver jumped rising by Rs42 to Rs3,508, while the price for 10 grams rose by Rs36 to Rs3,007. The domestic spike in prices mirrors a global uptrend. In the international market, gold prices surged by $31, reaching $3,357 per ounce, up from $3,326.