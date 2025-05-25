Pakistan’s top civil-military leadership shows unity amid Tensions with India

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir hosted dinner in Islamabad, attended by President, Prime Minister, and key national leaders, in a powerful demonstration of political and institutional unity.

The event honored resilience of the Pakistani people, the unwavering role of the armed forces, and the leadership shown during recent national challenges, including Operation Bunyanum Marsoos and Marka-e-Haq.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the gathering served to appreciate the sacrifices and determination of Pakistan’s military, the strategic guidance of the nation’s leadership, and the patriotic spirit of the people during a critical time.

The dinner was graced by President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Senate Chairman, Speaker of the National Assembly, federal ministers, governors, chief ministers, military service chiefs, and prominent figures from major political parties.

Field Marshal Asim Munir expressed gratitude to the country’s political leadership for its unity and strategic vision during national trials. He praised the seamless coordination between the Army, Navy, and Air Force, which led to the operational success of key military initiatives.

COAS highlighted vital contributions of Pakistani scientists, engineers, and diplomats, calling their professionalism a cornerstone of national resilience. Special tribute was paid to Pakistani youth and media for their role in countering disinformation campaigns. The top general called them “steel wall” against hostile propaganda, particularly from India, during recent tensions.

Participants echoed appreciation for the sacrifices made by the Armed Forces and acknowledged the leadership that helped steer the nation through defining moments. The evening concluded with a renewed pledge to continue working in harmony for Pakistan’s progress and sovereignty.