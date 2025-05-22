Baton of Field Marshal conferred on COAS Asim Munir

ISLAMABAD – Army Chief General Asim Munir was officially awarded the Baton of Field Marshal on Thursday in a distinguished ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr. The honour was conferred jointly by President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The ceremony was attended by federal cabinet members, provincial chief ministers, governors, lawmakers, senior civil and military officials, as well as prominent national leaders including former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The federal government had earlier approved General Munir’s promotion to Field Marshal in recognition of his exceptional leadership during Pakistan’s recent military confrontation with India and the successful execution of “Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos.” The decision was made in a cabinet session presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

A moment of national pride: President Zardari

President Zardari, while addressing the gathering, said the ceremony served to honour the courage and dedication of Pakistan’s brave soldiers. He described the conferment of the Field Marshal title on General Munir as a proud milestone for the nation, adding that it was a privilege to approve such a well-deserved recognition.

Prime Minister lauds Munir’s leadership and resolve

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the armed forces for their strong and strategic response, which compelled the enemy to retreat. He highlighted that the military leadership, under General Munir, secured a historic victory that humbled the adversary.

He further stated that Field Marshal Asim Munir demonstrated exceptional courage and determination in a time of great national tension. “His role is crucial in safeguarding the sovereignty and security of Pakistan, and we honour his invaluable services to the nation,” the premier remarked.