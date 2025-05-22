Woman beats husband with slipper on moving bike; video goes viral

A viral video on social media has stirred up quite a storm, showing a woman skillfully “disciplining” her husband with a slipper—while riding on a moving motorcycle!

The incident, reportedly from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India, has not been officially verified for its date and location, according to Indian media outlets.

In the video, the husband is calmly riding the bike, seemingly unaware of the storm brewing behind him. Suddenly, his wife pulls off her slipper and begins to hit him repeatedly—without any warning. Surprisingly, the husband remains silent and doesn’t even glance back, continuing to ride as if nothing unusual is happening.

The wife, meanwhile, swings the slipper from the left, the right, and even overhead, as if settling a long-pending score. Throughout the episode, the motorcycle keeps moving smoothly—like a road romance scene gone a bit too “physical”!

One serious concern, however, is that neither of them is wearing a helmet. The wife’s actions not only put the husband’s safety at risk but also endangered nearby commuters.

The video has taken the internet by storm, garnering over 400,000 views. While many users found it hilarious, others raised concerns about the dangers of such behavior on the road.

One user commented, “Replace GPS with the wife—she’ll slap you back on track with her slipper!”

Another wrote, “Brother, next time before leaving home, check the slipper’s location first!”

All jokes aside, the video is a stark reminder that whether it’s love or a lecture—road safety must come first.