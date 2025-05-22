IMF reaffirms support for Pakistan’s development agenda

ISLAMABAD – A delegation of International Monetary Fund (IMF) led by Director of the Middle East & Central Asia Department, Jihad Azour, called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad on Thursday.

The delegation acknowledged Pakistan’s ongoing reform efforts and reiterated the Fund’s continued support for Pakistan’s economic development agenda.

The deputy prime minister appreciated the successful completion of the first review under the Extended Fund Facility Arrangement, and thanked the IMF for its continued engagement with Pakistan, including under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to achieving sustained macroeconomic stability, implementing key structural reforms, and promoting long-term, inclusive economic growth.