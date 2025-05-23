Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Prices – 23 May 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed downward trend on Thursday, losing its shine in response to both global trends and local market dynamics.

On May 23, the price of 24-karat gold per tola stands at Rs347,500, as compared to Rs349,400 in the previous trading session. Similarly, the rate for 10 grams of 24-karat gold dipped by Rs1,629, now priced at Rs297,925, compared to Rs299,554 earlier.

Prices for 22-karat gold also decreased, with 10 grams selling for Rs273,107 after a decrease of Rs1,494 from the previous rate of Rs274,601.

Gold and Silver Prices – May 23, 2025

Metal Unit New Price Old Price Gold (24K) 1 Tola Rs347,500 Rs349,400 Gold (24K) 10 Grams Rs297,925 Rs299,554 Gold (22K) 10 Grams Rs273,107 Rs274,601 Silver 1 Tola Rs3,428 Rs3,466 Silver 10 Grams Rs2,938 Rs2,971

Silver rates followed suit, showing slight decline. The price of per tola silver dipped by Rs38, now standing at Rs3,428, while 10 grams of silver decreased by Rs33 reaching Rs2,938.

Experts attribute the decline in precious metal prices to continued economic uncertainty and rising inflation. With investors worldwide seeking secure assets, gold and silver remain attractive options amid currency fluctuations and financial volatility.