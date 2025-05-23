Field Marshal Asim Munir meets PCC CEO to discuss future of Pakistan’s digital economy

RAWALPINDI – Field Marshal Asim Munir and Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) Chief Executive Officer of the Bilal Bin Saqib held an important meeting to discuss the future of the digital economy in the country.

The high-level meeting was held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) with an aim to strengthen Pakistan’s digital economy and empower the youth through blockchain, cryptocurrency, and artificial intelligence (AI).

During the meeting, discussions were held on stabilizing Pakistan’s economy through modern technologies, while emphasizing the importance of equipping the youth with expertise in the digital financial system and blockchain technology.

Bilal Bin Saqib presented details of PCC’s achievements and future plans to the Field Marshal. He also briefed the Field Marsha about the visit of the delegation of World Liberty Financial and Binance founder Changpeng Zhao to Pakistan, international cooperation, and youth training in the cryptocurrency sector.

Earlier, in a landmark move to embrace the future of finance, the Ministry of Finance has announced the initiation of a comprehensive strategy to regulate digital assets and accelerate the growth of Pakistan’s virtual asset economy. The government has endorsed the establishment of a dedicated body — the Pakistan Digital Assets Authority (PDAA) — to regulate blockchain-based financial infrastructure.

The aim is to ensure FATF-compliant innovation, economic inclusion, and responsible adoption of digital assets.

“Pakistan must regulate not just to catch up — but to lead. With the PDAA, we are creating a future-ready framework that protects consumers, invites global investment, and puts Pakistan at the forefront of financial innovation,” said Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Chairman of PCC.

Global Alignment, National Impact

The PDAA will serve as a specialized regulatory body with a clear mandate: to oversee licensing, compliance, and innovation within the digital asset ecosystem. It will regulate exchanges, custodians, wallets, tokenized platforms, stablecoins, and DeFi applications — all under a single, agile framework.

This strategic decision aligns Pakistan with other forward-thinking economies such as the UAE, Japan, Singapore, and Hong Kong — all of which have established digital asset regulators to foster innovation while ensuring compliance with global financial norms.