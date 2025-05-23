US imposes ban on admissions of foreign students in Harvard University

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump has barred Harvard University from admitting foreign students amid ongoing investigation into the educational institute’s failure to address antisemtic behaviour on campus.

An American newspaper reported that Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem informed the university about the Trump administration’s decision through a letter, stating that the action was being taken as part of an ongoing investigation at the university.

The department stated that Harvard University’s Student and Visitor Exchange Program certification has been terminated.

According to the Department, Harvard can no longer admit foreign students, and currently enrolled international students must be transferred.

Meanwhile, Harvard University has termed the action “illegal” and reacted strongly, stating that it would cause “serious harm” to the institution and the entire country.

Previously, the Trump administration had also halted billions of dollars in aid to Harvard University.

In March this year, the Trump administration had announced a review of approximately $256 million in federal contracts and an additional $8.7 billion in grant commitments to Harvard, citing the university’s failure to adequately address antisemitic behavior on campus.

Tensions between the Trump administration and Harvard escalated when the university, unlike other institutions, refused to allow government interference in its academic and administrative affairs despite pressure.