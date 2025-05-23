Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan: Check Updates for US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal 23 May

9:07 am | May 23, 2025
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows slight changes in open market on Friday, as foreign currency exchange rates fluctuated in response to ongoing global economic conditions.

As per dealers from open market, US Dollar was being bought at 282.55 and sold at Rs284.25. UK Pound Sterling remained one of the strongest currencies, trading at Rs379 for buying and Rs382.5 for selling, while Euro stood at Rs320.05 and Rs322.8 respectively.

Kuwaiti Dinar is selling at Rs916.2 after Bahraini Dinar at Rs752.26 and the Omani Riyal at Rs73.6.3 Saudi Riyal and UAE Dirham were available at Rs75.2 and Rs76.9 respectively. Chinese Yuan was being traded at Rs37.99, the Japanese Yen at Rs2.05, and the Indian Rupee at Rs3.29.

Canadian Dollar is at Rs209.5, Australian Dollar at Rs187.00, and the Singapore Dollar at Rs220.5. Swiss Franc also remained high, selling at Rs338.35.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.55 Rs284.25
Euro EUR 320.05 322.8
UK Pound Sterling GBP 379 382.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.9 77.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.2 75.85
Australian Dollar AUD 184.75 187
Bahrain Dinar BHD 752.25 760.25
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.1 209.5
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 42.45 42.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.64 35.99
Indian Rupee INR 3.2 3.29
Japanese Yen JPY 1.99 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.2 925.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.39 65.99
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.12 168.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.1 27.4
Omani Riyal OMR 736.3 744.8
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.85 77.55
Singapore Dollar SGD 220.5 222.5
Swedish Korona SEK 29.2 29.5
Swiss Franc CHF 335.55 338.35
Thai Bhat THB 8.48 8.63
