Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 14 April 2022

08:53 AM | 14 Apr, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 14 April 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 134,800 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 115,600. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 105,966 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.123,566.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 134,800 PKR 1,754
Karachi PKR 134,800 PKR 1,754
Islamabad PKR 134,800 PKR 1,754
Peshawar PKR 134,800 PKR 1,754
Quetta PKR 134,800 PKR 1,754
Sialkot PKR 134,800 PKR 1,754
Attock PKR 134,800 PKR 1,754
Gujranwala PKR 134,800 PKR 1,754
Jehlum PKR 134,800 PKR 1,754
Multan PKR 134,800 PKR 1,754
Bahawalpur PKR 134,800 PKR 1,754
Gujrat PKR 134,800 PKR 1,754
Nawabshah PKR 134,800 PKR 1,754
Chakwal PKR 134,800 PKR 1,754
Hyderabad PKR 134,800 PKR 1,754
Nowshehra PKR 134,800 PKR 1,754
Sargodha PKR 134,800 PKR 1,754
Faisalabad PKR 134,800 PKR 1,754
Mirpur PKR 134,800 PKR 1,754

