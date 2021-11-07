Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 07 November 2021
08:44 AM | 7 Nov, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 115,300 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 98,900 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 90,660 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 105,690.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 115,300
|PKR 1,532
|Karachi
|PKR 115,300
|PKR 1,532
|Islamabad
|PKR 115,300
|PKR 1,532
|Peshawar
|PKR 115,300
|PKR 1,532
|Quetta
|PKR 115,300
|PKR 1,532
|Sialkot
|PKR 115,300
|PKR 1,532
|Attock
|PKR 115,300
|PKR 1,532
|Gujranwala
|PKR 115,300
|PKR 1,532
|Jehlum
|PKR 115,300
|PKR 1,532
|Multan
|PKR 115,300
|PKR 1,532
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 115,300
|PKR 1,532
|Gujrat
|PKR 115,300
|PKR 1,532
|Nawabshah
|PKR 115,300
|PKR 1,532
|Chakwal
|PKR 115,300
|PKR 1,532
|Hyderabad
|PKR 115,300
|PKR 1,532
|Nowshehra
|PKR 115,300
|PKR 1,532
|Sargodha
|PKR 115,300
|PKR 1,532
|Faisalabad
|PKR 115,300
|PKR 1,532
|Mirpur
|PKR 115,300
|PKR 1,532
- 4.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat, adjacent areas10:52 AM | 7 Nov, 2021
- #PunjabEase attracts over 30,000 visitors in one week at Expo 2020 ...10:36 AM | 7 Nov, 2021
- Nayza All Pakistan Junior National Tennis: Abdullah, Zahra, Mahatir, ...10:09 AM | 7 Nov, 2021
- PM Imran takes notice of Nazim Jokhio murder ‘involving’ PPP MPA09:57 AM | 7 Nov, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:32 AM | 7 Nov, 2021
Akshay Kumar reveals why Katrina Kaif slapped him
03:59 PM | 6 Nov, 2021
- Saba Qamar treats fans with a fun Q/A session on Instagram03:00 PM | 6 Nov, 2021
- Aamir Liaquat breaks silence on divorce rumours, shares Tuba's video04:24 PM | 6 Nov, 2021
- Aryan Khan makes first public appearance days after release from jail07:41 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021