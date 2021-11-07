Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 07 November 2021
08:44 AM | 7 Nov, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 07 November 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 115,300 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 98,900 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 90,660 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 105,690.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 115,300 PKR 1,532
Karachi PKR 115,300 PKR 1,532
Islamabad PKR 115,300 PKR 1,532
Peshawar PKR 115,300 PKR 1,532
Quetta PKR 115,300 PKR 1,532
Sialkot PKR 115,300 PKR 1,532
Attock PKR 115,300 PKR 1,532
Gujranwala PKR 115,300 PKR 1,532
Jehlum PKR 115,300 PKR 1,532
Multan PKR 115,300 PKR 1,532
Bahawalpur PKR 115,300 PKR 1,532
Gujrat PKR 115,300 PKR 1,532
Nawabshah PKR 115,300 PKR 1,532
Chakwal PKR 115,300 PKR 1,532
Hyderabad PKR 115,300 PKR 1,532
Nowshehra PKR 115,300 PKR 1,532
Sargodha PKR 115,300 PKR 1,532
Faisalabad PKR 115,300 PKR 1,532
Mirpur PKR 115,300 PKR 1,532

