Pakistan Stock Exchange starts Week Strong as KSE-100 Index touches new high of 118,000

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange’s KSE-100 Index continues to see record rally, gaining 1000 points to reach 118,500 points on Monday.

As of Monday morning, PSX surged to new highs, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index hitting 118,735 points, marking an increase of 1000 points as the market opened strong amid buying momentum.

The trading volume soared to 54,400,556 shares, reflecting robust investor confidence. This impressive performance is part of a larger trend, with the PSX experiencing an 83.04% increase in value over the past year.

The previous close was recorded at 117,586.98, making today’s gains even more significant. This climb highlights a growing optimism among investors as the market continues to set new milestones, driven by positive market sentiment and economic factors.

Experts remain bullish on the outlook for Stock exchange, citing strong corporate earnings and favorable macroeconomic conditions.

