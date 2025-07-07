FBR launches Pakistan’s first AI-based custom clearance, risk management system

ISLAMABAD – On the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has, for the first time in Pakistan’s history, introduced an Artificial Intelligence-based Customs Clearance and Risk Management System.

Chairing a meeting on FBR reforms in Islamabad on Monday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said FBR reforms are among the government’s top priorities. By automating the tax system, we are making it more transparent and efficient.

The meeting was informed that under the new Risk Management System, estimation of the cost and nature of goods during import and export will be carried out by AI and BOTs. During the initial testing of the new system, over ninety two percent improved performance was observed.

The initial testing not only identified eighty three percent more Goods Declarations (GDs) for tax collection but also enabled clearance of significantly more GDs through the Green Channel.

The new Risk Management System will bring transparency to the system, minimize human intervention and facilitate businesspersons.

The Prime Minister noted that this modern technology-based system will ease doing business and provide convenience to taxpayers.

He said with reduced human intervention, the system will be more effective and save both time and money.

The Prime Minister directed that the new system be made integrated and sustainable.