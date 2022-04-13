Banking hours changed in Pakistan for Ramadan 2022 – check new timings here
New federal government also reduces weekly holidays besides stretching office hours
KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan on Wednesday issued a notification to change banking hours for Ramadan 2022.
The central bank has notified a six-day working week with revised bank timings a day after newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stretched working hours besides scraping two weekly offs in all public offices.
The notification cited “As per the decision of the Federal Government communicated vide Notification No.6/2/1996-D-2 dated April 12, 2022, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will observe six days working week with the following office hours during the month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak, which shall also be followed by all banks”.
State Bank of Pakistan issued Six Days Working Week & Revised Timings for banks#Alertistan pic.twitter.com/eqGcBmdqRU— Alertistan (@Alertistan) April 13, 2022
It also added that banks may observe extended business hours for the public from 08:00am to 2:00pm (without break) as per their business requirements.
State Bank said that the revised timings shall come into force with immediate effect and continue unless modified or withdrawn.
Shehbaz Sharif stretches work hours at public ... 10:17 PM | 12 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif changed the work hours of public offices on Tuesday, his ...
Soon after taking charge of the PM office, Shehbaz Sharif issued orders to abolish two weekly offs and government offices will now remain open six days a week instead.
