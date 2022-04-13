Mathira congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on becoming PM
The majority of Pakistani celebrities have extended support to Imran Khan and slammed his removal. However, some stars have stepped forward and congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on becoming the Prime Minister of Pakistan.
Social media sensation Mathira is among the people who have extended support to the new premier and is hoping that the 70-year-old leader will bring positive change in the country.
Taking to social media, the 30-year-old star posted an Instagram story where she congratulated Shehbaz and hoped that he will contribute to the betterment.
Earlier, Fahad Mustafa and Shahid Afridi had welcomed Shehbaz Sharif on becoming the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan.
