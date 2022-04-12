Feroze Khan thanks everyone who protested Imran Khan's removal
Pakistani celebrities have been coming forward in a show of support for former Prime Minister Imran Khan and the latest to jump onto the bandwagon is heartthrob Feroze Khan.
The Khaani actor recently took to his Instagram stories and shared his appreciation for all the people who stepped out to protest Imran Khan's removal from the PM office.
Earlier, the supporters and workers of PTI poured into the streets of major cities on Sunday across the country in a show of support for the ousted premier.
View this post on Instagram
The PTI chairman also thanked the protestors and said, "Thank you to all Pakistanis for their amazing outpouring of support & emotions to protest against US-backed regime change abetted by local Mir Jafars to bring into power a coterie of pliable crooks all out on bail,"
Thank you to all Pakistanis for their amazing outpouring of support & emotions to protest against US-backed regime change abetted by local Mir Jafars to bring into power a coterie of pliable crooks all out on bail. Shows Pakistanis at home & abroad have emphatically rejected this— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 10, 2022
On the work front, Feroze Khan's spectacular performance in the popular drama series Aye Musht-E-Khaak has been highly lauded by the audience.
Feroze Khan's sister Dua Malik to host her first ... 09:58 PM | 22 Mar, 2022
Pakistani heartthrob Feroze Khan's sister Dua Malik has revealed that she is all set to host News One's 'Barkat e ...
