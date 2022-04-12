Feroze Khan thanks everyone who protested Imran Khan's removal

Pakistani celebrities have been coming forward in a show of support for former Prime Minister Imran Khan and the latest to jump onto the bandwagon is heartthrob Feroze Khan.

The Khaani actor recently took to his Instagram stories and shared his appreciation for all the people who stepped out to protest Imran Khan's removal from the PM office.

Earlier, the supporters and workers of PTI poured into the streets of major cities on Sunday across the country in a show of support for the ousted premier.

The PTI chairman also thanked the protestors and said, "Thank you to all Pakistanis for their amazing outpouring of support & emotions to protest against US-backed regime change abetted by local Mir Jafars to bring into power a coterie of pliable crooks all out on bail,"

On the work front, Feroze Khan's spectacular performance in the popular drama series Aye Musht-E-Khaak has been highly lauded by the audience.