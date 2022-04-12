Feroze Khan thanks everyone who protested Imran Khan's removal

Web Desk
07:44 PM | 12 Apr, 2022
Feroze Khan thanks everyone who protested Imran Khan's removal
Source: Feroze Khan (Instagram)
Share

Pakistani celebrities have been coming forward in a show of support for former Prime Minister Imran Khan and the latest to jump onto the bandwagon is heartthrob Feroze Khan.

The Khaani actor recently took to his Instagram stories and shared his appreciation for all the people who stepped out to protest Imran Khan's removal from the PM office.

Earlier, the supporters and workers of PTI poured into the streets of major cities on Sunday across the country in a show of support for the ousted premier.

The PTI chairman also thanked the protestors and said, "Thank you to all Pakistanis for their amazing outpouring of support & emotions to protest against US-backed regime change abetted by local Mir Jafars to bring into power a coterie of pliable crooks all out on bail,"

On the work front, Feroze Khan's spectacular performance in the popular drama series Aye Musht-E-Khaak has been highly lauded by the audience.

Feroze Khan's sister Dua Malik to host her first ... 09:58 PM | 22 Mar, 2022

Pakistani heartthrob Feroze Khan's sister Dua Malik has revealed that she is all set to host News One's 'Barkat e ...

More From This Category
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding ...
06:52 PM | 12 Apr, 2022
Zara Noor Abbas are Merub Ali win hearts with ...
05:15 PM | 12 Apr, 2022
Fahad Mustafa shares a heartwarming father-son ...
04:00 PM | 12 Apr, 2022
Nida Yasir reveals her family's hilarious ...
03:28 PM | 12 Apr, 2022
Has Aamir Liaquat divorced third wife Dania Shah?
10:58 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
Syra Yousaf and Sheheryar Munawar's latest clicks ...
05:11 PM | 11 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Feroze Khan thanks everyone who protested Imran Khan's removal
07:44 PM | 12 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr