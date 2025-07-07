Malik Riaz expected to return to Pakistan this month after reported deal with Pak Govt

ISLAMABAD – Sigh of relief for Pakistani real estate tycoon and Bahria Town founder Malik Riaz, who is expected to return to homeland after an alleged settlement with the government.

Abdullah Gul, son of former ISI chief late Hamid Gul, shared tweet about Malik Riaz, former MPA and Director Land Haji Amjad Mehmood Chaudhry, and Country Head Muhammad Shahid Qureshi as these people settled matters with those in power, and Mr Malik is expected to land in port city around mid July.

Malik Riaz has remained abroad since the conviction of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Qadir Trust case and subsequent investigations by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He previously vowed not to testify in the case, saying “No matter how much oppression is done, I will not testify. That was my decision yesterday, and it remains my decision today.”

The alleged settlement was facilitated by top political figures, including President Asif Ali Zardari, Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. It is reported that upon arrival, Malik Riaz will stay at Bilawal House under Sindh government security until clearance for his travel to Islamabad is finalised.

Senior investigative journalist Umar Cheema responded to Abdullah Gul’s tweet, saying, “July 15 is not far away, let’s see where Malik Sahib ends up.” His comment reflects ongoing doubts about whether Malik Riaz will receive any real legal or political relief upon his return.

Despite the claims of a settlement, legal experts suggest that multiple hurdles remain before any final resolution can be reached, particularly given the high-stakes nature of the Qadir Trust case and public scrutiny.