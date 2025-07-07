Ndma Issues Flood And Heavy Rain Alert Across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an alert warning of heavy rains and potential flooding across the country until July 10.

According to the NDMA alert, water levels are expected to rise in the Kabul, Indus, Chenab, and Jhelum rivers. Low-level flooding is also anticipated at Tarbela, Kalabagh, Chashma, and Taunsa points along the Indus River.

There is a risk of low-level flooding at Marala and Khanki on the Chenab River and at Mangla on the Jhelum River. Increased water flow is expected at Nowshera on the Kabul River. Flash floods are also likely in the tributaries of Swat and Panjkora Rivers due to ongoing rainfall.

Moderate flooding from streams originating in the Pir Panjal range could affect northeastern parts of Punjab. In the event of heavy rains, significant water flow is expected in the hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur.

In Balochistan, local streams in districts including Jhal Magsi, Kachhi, Sibi, Killa Saifullah, Zhob, and Musakhel may also experience heavy flows. In Gilgit-Baltistan, water levels are expected to rise in the Hunza and Shigar Rivers, with a flood threat in the Hispar, Khunjerab, Shimshal, Braldo, Hushe, and Saltoro rivers.

NDMA and concerned departments are closely monitoring the situation and ensuring timely actions. The public is advised to avoid crossing fast-flowing streams, flooded roads, and damaged bridges.

Residents in low-lying areas are urged to make prior arrangements to move valuables and livestock to safer locations. People in sensitive regions are advised to prepare emergency kits with food, water, and medicine sufficient for 3 to 5 days.

Local authorities are instructed to keep pumps and other drainage machinery ready. Residents in flood-prone areas should stay informed through official announcements on TV and mobile alerts.

NDMA has directed all relevant institutions to take preemptive measures to tackle any potential emergencies. The public is encouraged to stay informed about weather updates and risks via the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert app.