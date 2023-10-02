Sirbaz Khan becomes first Pakistani climber to scale 13 of world’s 14 highest peaks

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani climber Sirbaz Khan has craved his name into the record book as the 32-year-old has become the only Pakistani to scale thirteen of the world's highest 14 peaks.

Khan added another feather to his cap after climbing the 8,188-meter-high Cho Oyo peak, the world’s sixth highest peak located in Tibet region of China. He summited the peak without oxygen support, also becoming the first Pakistani to scale ten peaks above 8,000 meters without oxygen support.

He had started his push from camp-I of the mountain a day earlier and he managed to reach the top on Monday.

The passionate climber now aims at scaling the Shishapangma peak of 8,027 metres, to complete his campaign of climbing all 14 highest peaks in the world.

This morning Pakistan's #SirbazKhan and #NailaKiyani reached the summit of Tibet's Cho Oyo, the world's 6th highest mountain (8188m). This is Sirbaz's 13th 8000er which made him the first Pakistani climber to do so and Naila's 10th, most by a Pakistani woman. Congratulations on… pic.twitter.com/M6hcqdCBIx — The Karakoram Club (@KarakoramClub) October 2, 2023

In 2019, he became the first Pakistani to summit the world’s fourth-highest mountain at 8,516m in Nepal, and that’s without using supplementary oxygen.