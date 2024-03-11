Who would be the next first lady of Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari has decided to name his youngest daughter Aseefa Bhutto Zardari as First Lady of Pakistan, it has emerged.
Reports said the president would formally declare her as the first lady in coming days. Following the announcement, she would be given the protocol entitled for the position.
She would be the First Lady, who is the daughter of the president, as normally the status is given to the wife of the President’s wife.
Lately, the youngest daughter of slain prime minister Benazi Bhutto was spotted running the election campaign of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) actively for the Feb 8 polls.
Aseefa Bhutto was born on February 3, 1993 in London. She got her Masters degree in Global Health from University College London. She has two siblings (Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari).
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|208.05
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.1
|74.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.01
|41.41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.73
|36.08
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.09
|918.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.24
|59.84
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.71
|733.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.31
|27.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.19
|320.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.86
|8.01
