Who would be the next first lady of Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari has decided to name his youngest daughter Aseefa Bhutto Zardari as First Lady of Pakistan, it has emerged.

Reports said the president would formally declare her as the first lady in coming days. Following the announcement, she would be given the protocol entitled for the position.

She would be the First Lady, who is the daughter of the president, as normally the status is given to the wife of the President’s wife.

Lately, the youngest daughter of slain prime minister Benazi Bhutto was spotted running the election campaign of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) actively for the Feb 8 polls.

Aseefa Bhutto was born on February 3, 1993 in London. She got her Masters degree in Global Health from University College London. She has two siblings (Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari).