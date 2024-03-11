Ramadan 2024 timings for private schools in Lahore; check latest update

LAHORE – All private schools in Punjab capital city of Lahore has revised timings ahead of holy month of Ramadan 2024.
The schools will open at 7:30 pm for all classes while the closing timing is different for primary, middle and matric classes.
The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to hold a meeting today evening (Monday) regarding the sighting of the Ramadan moon.
Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting, which will be held in Peshawar. The holy month is expected to being in Pakistan on Tuesday (March 12).
The decision to revise the timings has been taken to facilitate students, who will be observing fasts during the holy month.
|Class
|Timings (Monday to Thursday)
|Timings (Friday)
|Play Group
|7:30 am to 11:00 am
|7:30 am to 11:00 am
|Nursery-Prep
|7:30 am to 11:45 am
|7:30 am to 11:00 am
|Class I-II
|7:30 am to 12:00 am
|7:30 am to 11:15 am
|Class III-IV
|7:30 am to 12:15 pm
|7:30 am to 11:15 am
|Class V-X
|7:30 am to 12:30 pm
|7:30 am to 11:30 am
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|208.05
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.1
|74.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.01
|41.41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.73
|36.08
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.09
|918.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.24
|59.84
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.71
|733.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.31
|27.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.19
|320.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.86
|8.01
