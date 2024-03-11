Ramadan 2024 timings for private schools in Lahore; check latest update

LAHORE – All private schools in Punjab capital city of Lahore has revised timings ahead of holy month of Ramadan 2024.

The schools will open at 7:30 pm for all classes while the closing timing is different for primary, middle and matric classes.

The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to hold a meeting today evening (Monday) regarding the sighting of the Ramadan moon.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting, which will be held in Peshawar. The holy month is expected to being in Pakistan on Tuesday (March 12).

The decision to revise the timings has been taken to facilitate students, who will be observing fasts during the holy month.

Ramadan 2024 School Timings in Lahore