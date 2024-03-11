Honda CG 125 Red installment plan with zero markup March 2024

LAHORE – Honda CG 125 is one of the most selling motorbikes manufactured by Japanese company Atlas Honda in Pakistan with its price standing at Rs234,900.
Lately, the company rolled out Honda CG 125’s 2024 model with various exterior changes as there was no major update in the classic frame.
A powerful engine and fuel efficiency are the key factors behind its strong sales in the country. It has a four-speed Constant Mesh transmission and comes with Multiple Wet Clutch Plates that enhance its performance and durability.
With 9.2 litres petrol capacity, it has impressive mileage while it has dry weight of 100kg. The motorcycle is available in two colours – Red and Black.
The existing price of Honda CG 125, according to official website, stands at Rs234,900.
Bank Alfalah offers zero percent markup facility on installment plans for three months and six months. If a customer wants a plan exceeding six months, he/she will have to pay the interest on it.
For three-month plan, the buyer will pay Rs78,300 per month installment with 2.5% processing fee.
For six-month plan, the buyer will pay R39,150 per month installment with 5% processing fee.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|208.05
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.1
|74.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.01
|41.41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.73
|36.08
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.09
|918.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.24
|59.84
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.71
|733.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.31
|27.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.19
|320.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.86
|8.01
