Honda CG 125 Red installment plan with zero markup March 2024

LAHORE – Honda CG 125 is one of the most selling motorbikes manufactured by Japanese company Atlas Honda in Pakistan with its price standing at Rs234,900.

Lately, the company rolled out Honda CG 125’s 2024 model with various exterior changes as there was no major update in the classic frame.

A powerful engine and fuel efficiency are the key factors behind its strong sales in the country. It has a four-speed Constant Mesh transmission and comes with Multiple Wet Clutch Plates that enhance its performance and durability.

With 9.2 litres petrol capacity, it has impressive mileage while it has dry weight of 100kg. The motorcycle is available in two colours – Red and Black.

Existing Price of Honda CG 125

The existing price of Honda CG 125, according to official website, stands at Rs234,900.

Honda 125 Installment Plan with Zero Markup

Bank Alfalah offers zero percent markup facility on installment plans for three months and six months. If a customer wants a plan exceeding six months, he/she will have to pay the interest on it.

For three-month plan, the buyer will pay Rs78,300 per month installment with 2.5% processing fee.

For six-month plan, the buyer will pay R39,150 per month installment with 5% processing fee.