Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan Super League (PSL)PSL 2024

PSL 9: Karachi Kings to take on Peshawar Zalmi today

01:55 PM | 11 Mar, 2024
PSL 9: Karachi Kings to take on Peshawar Zalmi today
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Karachi Kings are set to lock horns with Peshawar Zalmi in a crucial match of the Pakistan Super League season nine (PSL 9) at National Stadium Karachi today (Tuesday).

Babar Azam’s side will look to bag the win in today’s match as it was defeated by Kings by seven wickets in their previous encounter. 

Zalmi stands at third spot on the points table after winning five of the nine matches. However, Karachi Kings stands at No 5 as they eye to qualify for the playoffs. 

On March 9, Karachi Kings secured their fourth win of PSL 9 by defeating Lahore Qalandars by three wickets at National Bank Stadium, Karachi on Saturday night. Batting first, Lahore posted 177-5.. In return, Karachi chased the total on the last ball of the final over, keeping their chances for playoffs alive.

Squads 

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Dan Mousley, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Mohammad Zeeshan, Salman Irshad

Karachi Kings: James Vince, Shan Masood (c), Saad Baig (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hasan Ali, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Amir Khan

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

02:09 PM | 11 Mar, 2024

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 9 Live Streaming

01:55 PM | 11 Mar, 2024

PSL 9: Karachi Kings to take on Peshawar Zalmi today

02:22 PM | 10 Mar, 2024

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 9 Live Streaming

12:14 PM | 10 Mar, 2024

PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars fail again as Quetta Gladiators win

05:44 PM | 10 Mar, 2024

Islamabad United advance to PSL 9 playoffs with record-breaking run ...

11:21 AM | 9 Mar, 2024

PSL 9: Karachi Kings beat Lahore Qalandars by 3 wickets

Most viewed

05:28 PM | 8 Mar, 2024

PSL 2024 : Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Streaming, Match ...

Advertisement

Latest

02:59 PM | 11 Mar, 2024

Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan takes oath as SC judge

Gold & Silver

03:02 PM | 9 Mar, 2024

Gold maintains bullish momentum in Pakistan; check latest per tola rate

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 11 March 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Monday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 11 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279 208.05
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.1 74.85
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.09 751.09
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 41.01 41.41
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.73 36.08
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.09 918.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.24 59.84
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.65 172.65
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.44 26.74
Omani Riyal OMR 725.71 733.71
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.31 27.61
Swiss Franc CHF 318.19 320.69
Thai Bhat THB 7.86 8.01

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: