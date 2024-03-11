PSL 9: Karachi Kings to take on Peshawar Zalmi today

KARACHI – Karachi Kings are set to lock horns with Peshawar Zalmi in a crucial match of the Pakistan Super League season nine (PSL 9) at National Stadium Karachi today (Tuesday).

Babar Azam’s side will look to bag the win in today’s match as it was defeated by Kings by seven wickets in their previous encounter.

Zalmi stands at third spot on the points table after winning five of the nine matches. However, Karachi Kings stands at No 5 as they eye to qualify for the playoffs.

On March 9, Karachi Kings secured their fourth win of PSL 9 by defeating Lahore Qalandars by three wickets at National Bank Stadium, Karachi on Saturday night. Batting first, Lahore posted 177-5.. In return, Karachi chased the total on the last ball of the final over, keeping their chances for playoffs alive.

Squads

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Dan Mousley, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Mohammad Zeeshan, Salman Irshad

Karachi Kings: James Vince, Shan Masood (c), Saad Baig (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hasan Ali, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Amir Khan