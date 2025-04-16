PSL 2025, Match 7: Confident Islamabad United take on Multan Sultans today

RAWALPINDI – A confident Islamabad United aim at their third consecutive win in the Pakistan Super League 2025 (PSL 2025) as they are set to lock horns with Multan Sultans at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today, April 16.

Shadab Khan’s United launched their campaign with an emphatic eight-wicket win over Lahore Qalandars in their first match.

On April 14, Sahibzada Farhan smashed a breathtaking century to power Islamabad United to a 102-run win, their largest margin of victory, over Peshawar Zalmi in match five of the tournament.

The commanding triumph set up by Farhan’s feisty ton and a brilliant all-round bowling display means the three-time HBL PSL winners stand at the top of this season’s points table with two wins on the trot.

Multan Sultans have had a tough start to their campaign. Despite piling up a staggering 234-run total against Karachi Kings in their opener, their bowlers failed to defend the score, succumbing to a remarkable James Vince century that sealed a four-wicket loss for the Kings.

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Haider Ali, Muhammad Shehzad, Rassie van der Dussen, Sahibzada Farhan, Imad Wasim, Jason Holder, Matt Short, Mohammad Nawaz, Saad Masood, Salman Ali Agham Shadab Khan (c), Alex Carey (wk), Andries Gous (wk), Azam Khan (wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Hunain Shahm Naseem Shah, Riley Meredith, Rumman Raees, Salman Irshad

Multan Sultans: Ashton Turner, Kamran Ghulam, Aamer Azmat, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Khan (wk), Yasir Khan, David Willey, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Shahid Aziz, Johnson Charles (wk), Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Shai Hope, Akif Javed, Chris Jordan, Faisal Akram, Gudakesh Motie, Joshua Little, Muhammad Hasnain, Ubaid Shah, Usama Mir

