 Kp Rolls Out Ehsaas Apna Ghar Scheme Who Can Apply For Interest Free Loans Up To Rs15lac

PESHAWAR – Building your own house now becomes easier as the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rolled out major housing initiative Ehsaas Apna Ghar Scheme, offering interest-free loans for the masses.

The provincial government in country’s northwestern region launched Ehsaas Apna Ghar Scheme for low-income families building their own houses.

KP CM aide on Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali, announced that under the scheme, interest-free loans of up to Rs15 lalc will be provided to eligible applicants. The program is targeted at individuals earning less than Rs1lac per month.

The loan repayment plan spans seven years, with a manageable monthly installment of Rs. 18,000.

Chief Minister’s aide explained that the scheme is intended for people who already own a plot or house measuring five marlas or less. Applicants must fall within the 18 to 55 age bracket to qualify for assistance.

Ehsaas Apna Ghar program is expected to provide significant relief to struggling families, offering them a sustainable path to home ownership without the burden of interest-bearing loans.