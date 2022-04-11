Sindh, KP governors announce resignations as Shehbaz elected new PM
Web Desk
05:38 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
Sindh, KP governors announce resignations as Shehbaz elected new PM
LAHORE – Sindh governor Imran Ismail and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman have tendered resignations shortly after PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said “I’ll resign once Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as prime minister,” he said, adding “I don’t want to address Sharif as sir, not even for a moment”.

PTI leader said that Sharif is running away from accountability using backdoor channels. He also alleged that billions of rupees were transferred from the account of the newly elected PM.

Meanwhile, Shah Farhan after serving as governor of KP for over 3.7 years has also resigned his post. According to the KP governor house spokesperson, the resignation has been sent to President Arif Alvi.

Following the dismissal of Imran Khan from the office of the prime minister, Punjab Governor Omar Sarfaraz Cheema is also likely to tender his resignation while Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) leader Makhdom Ahmed Khan is likely to be appointed as Governor of most populous region.

