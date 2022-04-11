Sindh, KP governors announce resignations as Shehbaz elected new PM
Share
LAHORE – Sindh governor Imran Ismail and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman have tendered resignations shortly after PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan.
Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said “I’ll resign once Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as prime minister,” he said, adding “I don’t want to address Sharif as sir, not even for a moment”.
PTI leader said that Sharif is running away from accountability using backdoor channels. He also alleged that billions of rupees were transferred from the account of the newly elected PM.
Meanwhile, Shah Farhan after serving as governor of KP for over 3.7 years has also resigned his post. According to the KP governor house spokesperson, the resignation has been sent to President Arif Alvi.
Governors of four provinces likely to resign amid ... 10:32 PM | 10 Apr, 2022
KARACHI – After Imran Khan's ouster as prime minister of Pakistan early on Sunday morning through a no-confidence ...
Following the dismissal of Imran Khan from the office of the prime minister, Punjab Governor Omar Sarfaraz Cheema is also likely to tender his resignation while Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) leader Makhdom Ahmed Khan is likely to be appointed as Governor of most populous region.
PTI announces mass resignations from National ... 02:21 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Imran Khan Wednesday announced that his party lawmakers are resigning from the ...
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
-
- PM Shehbaz Sharif announces economic relief for public in his first ...06:10 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
- Sindh, KP governors announce resignations as Shehbaz elected new PM05:38 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
-
-
-
-
- Big Boss famed Jasmin Bhasin jumps on 'Pasoori' bandwagon04:00 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022