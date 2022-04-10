Governors of four provinces likely to resign amid Pakistan political crisis

KARACHI – After Imran Khan's ouster as prime minister of Pakistan early on Sunday morning through a no-confidence motion, governors of four provinces are likely to resign from their offices.

Punjab Governor Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon are all likely to tender their resignations in the coming days.

According to sources, Imran Ismail is expected to announce his resignation on his return to Karachi from Islamabad where he is attending a meeting of the core committee of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

However, his family is still present in Governor's House in Karachi.

Shah Farman has been quoted as saying that he will step down as governor if PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif is elected the prime minister of Pakistan. "I cannot give Shehbaz the protocol of a prime minister," he said.

Moreover, the newly-appointed Punjab Governor Cheema is expected to resign just a few days after he assumed the charge of his office.

Cheema had been summoned to Islamabad to attend PTI's core committee meeting.

Maqpoon was sworn in as the governor of Gilgit-Baltistan on September 30, 2018.